US raises alarm over Iran’s request to Moscow

As conflict intensifies in the Middle East, new claims are emerging about shifting alliances.

At the centre is a growing question over whether global powers are quietly supporting one side.

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According to the Kyiv Independent, Iran has requested intelligence from Russia to aid its efforts against the United States.

Intelligence request

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed during a congressional hearing that Tehran is seeking support.

“No, I don’t take Vladimir Putin at his word,” he said, responding to claims that Moscow denied any involvement.

Ratcliffe stated that Iran has approached multiple countries, including Russia and China, for intelligence assistance, though he did not confirm whether any information had been shared.

Conflicting messages

The remarks contrast with statements from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

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He said Russian President Vladimir Putin denied providing intelligence during a call with President Donald Trump, adding: “We can take them at their word.”

According to the Kyiv Independent, this highlights divisions within the US administration over how to assess Moscow’s role.

Limited disclosure

US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard also avoided giving details in public.

She said any external support Iran may be receiving has not significantly changed its military effectiveness.

The Kyiv Independent reports that further information on intelligence sharing was reserved for classified discussions.

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Strategic implications

The issue comes as the US adjusts its broader response to the conflict.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Washington has eased some restrictions on Russian oil transit following rising global energy prices.

At the same time, analysts cited in the report say Russia has already benefited financially from the conflict through increased energy revenues.

Ongoing uncertainty

Despite the allegations, no clear evidence has been publicly confirmed regarding intelligence transfers.

The Kyiv Independent notes that the US has signalled sanctions could return after the conflict, though no resolution is in sight.

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As the war continues, questions over cooperation between major powers remain unresolved.

Sources: Kyiv Independent



