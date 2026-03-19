Danish military planned Greenland response amid US rhetoric

A diplomatic easing over Greenland was announced in late January. But behind that shift, Denmark had already taken quiet steps to prepare for a far more serious outcome. What appeared publicly as routine Arctic activity now looks, in part, like contingency planning during a brief but tense standoff.

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When Donald Trump outlined “the framework for a future agreement” on Greenland in Davos, the move signaled a cooling of weeks of sharp rhetoric, including threats tied to trade and security.

Earlier in the month, however, Danish officials had reacted to a markedly different atmosphere. Reporting by Danish broadcaster DR, alongside broader NATO concern over Arctic security, suggests Copenhagen was weighing how far the situation could escalate.

The trigger included a recent US operation in Venezuela, seen by European officials as an example of swift, unilateral action.

Greenland’s strategic position, bridging North America and Europe and gaining importance as Arctic routes open, heightened the stakes.

Contingencies drawn up

Faced with that uncertainty, Danish defense planners began preparing for extreme scenarios rather than treating the situation as political posturing.

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A defense source said, according to The Guardian: “When Trump keeps saying he wants to buy Greenland, and then what happened in Venezuela, we were forced to take all scenarios seriously.”

The same source added that “the official US apparatus is no longer functioning as usual,” a view reflecting concern within parts of Denmark’s military.

An operational order dated January 13, reviewed in the reporting, set out how forces could be deployed to protect the autonomous territory.

Signals on the ground

Around the same period, troops were dispatched to Greenland under the NATO-labelled “Arctic Endurance” exercise.

In practice, officials cited in the reporting described a mission that went beyond training. Danish units, including a regiment and special forces, operated alongside French, German and Swedish troops.

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“It wasn’t an exercise, but a serious operation,” one source said. “There was no room for ambiguity.”

Personnel were equipped with items such as blood supplies and explosives, pointing to a level of readiness not typical of standard drills.

Neither Danish nor Greenlandic authorities have commented publicly.

The episode highlights how quickly tensions over Greenland reverberated within NATO, briefly testing assumptions of alignment between the United States and its European allies, even as the alliance later regrouped to reinforce its Arctic presence.

Sources: DR, The Guardian