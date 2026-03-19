The elections are coming: Will Orbán do a “Trump” if he loses?

With Hungary’s election fast approaching, attention is already shifting beyond voting day. Fears are growing that the real battle may begin once the results are announced.

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According to Politico, concerns are mounting that either side could challenge the outcome.

Fears of unrest

Political analysts warn that disputes over the result are increasingly likely.

“Regardless of who wins, there’ll be clamor about a stolen election,” said political scientist Gábor Tóka.

The report describes a tense atmosphere, with both camps accusing each other of manipulating public opinion and undermining trust in the process.

Divided expectations

Polling has added to the uncertainty.

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Politico reports that some surveys show Péter Magyar’s Tisza party leading, while others linked to the ruling Fidesz party suggest Prime Minister Viktor Orbán remains ahead.

Supporters on both sides have questioned the credibility of these polls, deepening divisions ahead of the vote.

Orbán’s response?

Attention is also focused on how Orbán might react if defeated.

A former Fidesz lawmaker, Zsuzsanna Szelényi, told Politico that he could use institutional tools to complicate a transition of power.

She warned that without a strong majority, a new government could struggle to function, potentially triggering a constitutional crisis.

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Opposition doubts

At the same time, government figures have raised concerns about the opposition’s stance.

Hungary’s EU minister János Bóka suggested that Magyar’s supporters are preparing to question the legitimacy of the vote if they lose.

Politico reports that both sides are effectively laying the groundwork to dispute the outcome.

Echoes of the past

Previous elections offer clues about what could follow.

The report recalls how protests erupted after the 2006 vote, with political tensions spilling onto the streets and into parliament.

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Analysts say similar dynamics could emerge again, especially if the result is close.

High stakes ahead

The outcome carries significant implications, including access to billions in EU funds tied to reforms.

According to Politico, a divided or contested result could make governance difficult and prolong instability.

As election day nears, the prospect of a drawn-out political struggle is becoming harder to ignore.

Sources: Politico



