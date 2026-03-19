Russia pulls back from Iran nuclear plant after nearby strike

A strike near Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant has triggered a swift response from Russia, underscoring how close the war is getting to sensitive sites. Bushehr had largely avoided direct hits until now. That may no longer be the case.

Others are reading now

Fighting between Iran, the United States and Israel is intensifying, with no clear end in sight. Danish Newspaper Ekstra Bladet points to signs the conflict is settling into something longer and more costly.

The Washington Post reports the Pentagon is seeking an additional $200 billion. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told CNN, “It costs money to kill ‘bad guys’,” and indicated more large-scale strikes are coming.

Iran has responded with sharper warnings. A military spokesperson said, “Our response will be much harsher than the attacks last night,” adding that continued attacks could lead to “complete destruction.”

Oil facilities, shipping routes and even civilian-linked sites have been hit in recent days. The list keeps growing.

Bushehr incident

On Iran’s southern coast along the Persian Gulf, Bushehr sits in a strategic but exposed position.

Also read

Reports from Digi24 say a projectile struck a technical building at the plant earlier this week. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the hit but said key systems were unaffected.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said “the plant was not affected, none of the reactors were damaged and there are no casualties or other notable incidents,” while again urging restraint around nuclear infrastructure.

Bushehr is a civilian facility, built with Russian support, and central to Iran’s power supply. That alone makes any incident there sensitive.

Russia is now reducing its footprint.

Aleksei Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said, “We are preparing a new evacuation. This will be a large-scale evacuation, after which only a few dozen people will remain at the facility.”

A small group will remain to oversee operations. Others are expected to leave via Armenia when conditions allow.

Also read

Radiation levels, for now, are stable. Likhachev said, “at this moment, the situation regarding radioactivity is normal,” and no leaks have been recorded.

The IAEA has long maintained it has no evidence of a structured Iranian nuclear weapons program. Still, strikes landing this close to a reactor change the equation. Even without damage, the room for mistakes gets smaller.

Sources: Digi24, Ekstra Bladet, The Washington Post, CNN