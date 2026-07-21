Russia could stage false flag attacks with captured Ukrainian drones, Poland warns

As the war in Ukraine continues, security concerns are spreading beyond the battlefield.

European governments have repeatedly warned that the conflict also includes cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation and other forms of hybrid warfare. Officials now fear that drones could become another tool in that campaign.

Framing Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has warned that Russia may be preparing what he described as false flag operations using Ukrainian drones captured during the war, reports Ziare. According to the minister, Russia recently seized a significant number of Ukrainian unmanned aircraft and could use them to create incidents that appear to involve Ukraine.

Speaking on July 20, the minister said the captured drones could be used as a means of provocation. He said Russia might attempt to mislead other countries by launching operations that could falsely be blamed on Ukraine. Such actions, he warned, could be directed at nations that continue to support Kyiv.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the security threat from Russia remains very high. He added that Poland must stay prepared to defend itself against both military and non-military threats.

The minister said Poland is already facing constant pressure in several areas. He pointed to repeated attempts to test the country’s air defense systems and attacks targeting critical infrastructure. He also mentioned cyber activity and GPS signal jamming as ongoing challenges that require close attention.

Military activity remains intense

Last week, Polish and Swedish fighter jets intercepted Russian military aircraft in three separate incidents over the Baltic Sea, according to the minister. He said the interceptions showed that military activity near NATO territory remains intense.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European Union officials and governments across Europe have repeatedly accused Moscow of carrying out hybrid operations against countries backing Ukraine. These alleged activities have included cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and acts of sabotage.

Western officials have argued that such operations are designed to create instability and weaken support for Ukraine without triggering a direct military conflict with NATO.

The Polish government has not presented public evidence that Russia is preparing to use captured Ukrainian drones in this way. However, officials say the possibility should be taken seriously given the wider pattern of hybrid activities linked to Moscow over the past several years.

Poland continues to strengthen its defenses while working closely with NATO allies to respond to both conventional military threats and other security risks.