Trump keeps talking about an iron dome — now Ukraine builds its own

Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the United States to develop an “Iron Dome” style missile defence system similar to Israel’s.

The idea of a shield capable of intercepting large waves of rockets and drones has increasingly entered global defence discussions.

Now Ukraine appears to be moving in a similar direction. But instead of copying Israel’s famous system, officials say Kyiv is working on something far broader.

Ukraine plans new shield

Ukraine is developing its own air defence system designed to protect the country from missiles and drones, according to Ukrainian Air Force officials cited by United24media.

Pavlo Yelizarov, deputy commander of the Air Force, said the project aims to create a multilayered defence network capable of responding to different types of aerial threats.

“It is about creating a system that will effectively counter various types of aerial threats, from drones to missiles. This will be a multilayered protection of the sky,” Yelizarov said, according to Ukrainian broadcaster 24tv.

Not a copy of Iron Dome

Ukrainian officials stressed that the system is not intended to replicate Israel’s Iron Dome.

Instead, it will be a larger and more flexible defence network tailored to Ukraine’s battlefield conditions.

Yelizarov said Russia often launches large waves of drones and missiles at the same time in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian defences.

“Russia tries to launch drones and missiles in large waves to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses, which is why new technological solutions are needed to ensure a rapid response to such attacks,” he said.

Built for large territory

Experts note that Ukraine cannot simply adopt the Iron Dome model because of the country’s size.

While Israel’s system protects a relatively small territory, Ukraine would require a far wider network covering thousands of kilometres.

The future defence system is expected to combine several technologies, including radar systems, anti-aircraft missiles and electronic warfare tools.

Experience from war

Officials say Ukraine has already gained significant experience operating air defence systems during the war with Russia.

That experience is expected to help shape the design of the new system.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not revealed technical details, production plans or a timeline for development.

New defence partnerships

Ukraine is also expanding international cooperation in defence technology.

Belgium announced plans to launch domestic production of drones and counter-drone systems together with Ukraine’s defence industry.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken said the project would involve Ukrainian technology being used to produce unmanned aerial vehicles and interception systems inside Belgium.

Sources: 24tv, Ukrainian Air Force, defence officials