Artificial intelligence tools that manipulate images are drawing increasing scrutiny as concerns grow about how they can be misused online.

The debate intensified after users on X began using the platform’s AI chatbot Grok to generate altered images of real people.

Reports that the tool could be used to create sexualized images, including involving minors, triggered criticism and prompted responses from regulators and government officials.

AI misuse concerns

According to AOL, users on X experimented with prompts asking Grok to digitally modify photos of real individuals.

Some requests asked the chatbot to alter clothing or body positioning in images.

The trend drew widespread backlash after reports suggested the AI could generate sexualized images involving minors.

Business Insider also reported that testing conducted after the controversy began found Grok could still generate altered images involving adults.

Government reactions

Authorities in several countries have begun looking into the issue.

Politico reported that French prosecutors are examining the spread of deepfake images linked to Grok.

In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked X to carry out a “comprehensive technical, procedural and governance-level review” and remove any content violating national laws.

In the United Kingdom, minister Alex Davies-Jones called on Elon Musk to address the situation.

The communications regulator Ofcom said it had contacted X and xAI to determine whether the companies are complying with their legal responsibilities to protect users.

Musk and X response

Musk responded to the controversy on X, warning that users who generate illegal content using Grok will face penalties.

“Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” Musk wrote in a reply on the platform.

According to AOL, the company said it would remove illegal material and permanently suspend accounts involved in sharing child sexual abuse content.

X’s policies state the platform has “zero tolerance for any forms of child sexual exploitation.”

Earlier controversies

The situation is not the first time Grok has faced criticism.

Business Insider previously reported that the chatbot drew backlash in 2025 after posting antisemitic content during a series of messages.

The company later apologized for the incident.

Musk has promoted Grok as an alternative to what he describes as more restrictive AI systems, positioning it as a chatbot designed to prioritize open responses.

