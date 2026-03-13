Noma head chef steps down after allegations of abuse

Noma founder resigns after allegations of kitchen abuse.

The head chef of Noma, one of the world’s most celebrated restaurants, has stepped down following allegations of abusive behavior in the kitchen.

René Redzepi confirmed his resignation in a message shared on social media.

“After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I’ve decided to step away and allow our extraordinary leaders to now guide the restaurant into its next chapter,” he wrote on Instagram.

Redzepi founded Noma in Copenhagen in 2003 and has led it for more than 20 years.

Abuse allegations emerge

The resignation follows reports that former staff members accused Redzepi of creating an abusive environment.

According to a report by The New York Times, dozens of former employees described a toxic culture that included verbal threats and physical mistreatment.

One former worker said he witnessed widespread abuse during his time at the restaurant.

Jason Ignacio White, a former Noma employee, said speaking publicly about the issue was important.

“To be honest with you, I think the repercussions of staying silent are worse than me speaking up and standing with my peers against violence,” White said.

The claims sparked protests outside a Noma pop-up event in Los Angeles.

Sponsors withdraw

The restaurant had planned a 16-week residency in Los Angeles, with dinner reservations priced at about $1,500 per person.

However, several corporate sponsors withdrew their support after the allegations surfaced. American Express was among the companies that pulled out of the event.

In response to the accusations, Redzepi acknowledged past behavior and apologized.

“To those who have suffered under my leadership, my bad judgement, or my anger I am deeply sorry and I have worked to change,” he said.

He added that he had “shouted and pushed people, acting in ways that are unacceptable.”

Redzepi also stepped down from the board of MAD, a nonprofit organization he founded in 2011. The group focuses on supporting people entering the restaurant industry.

Despite his departure, Redzepi said Noma’s team would continue operating and carry on with its Los Angeles residency.

Sources: The New York Times, CBS News, Instagram, BBC