Putin cancels St. Petersburg Navy Day parade over mounting drone threats

Projecting military power through grand public spectacles has long been a key strategy for national leaders.

Big parades can send strong messages at home and abroad, but rising security risks can quickly force those plans to change, reports The Kyiv Independent.

Silent warships

Russia has once again called off its celebrated Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. The annual national holiday, traditionally observed on the last Sunday in July, usually features combat ships from four major fleets sailing down the Neva River.

Rather than hosting the massive public showcase, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a much smaller address to sailors inside the Admiralty, the navy headquarters in the city.

Local residents cited by The Kyiv Independent reported that the presidential visit coincided with large-scale internet blackouts across St. Petersburg.

The decision highlights how security concerns have altered official propaganda events. Russian news outlet Fontanka reported that military planners received no instructions to organize the naval parade this year, with a Navy spokesperson stating that “it’s not the right time.”

Drones reach north

Advancements in long-range drone technology are increasingly disrupting life far beyond the immediate war zone. St. Petersburg sits roughly 1,100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, a distance that once kept it relatively insulated from direct attacks.

That sense of safety has faded rapidly over recent months. On July 24, a drone strike hit two Wildberries logistics warehouses in the city, sending thick smoke into the sky and temporarily grounding flights at Pulkovo Airport.

That incident followed another major disruption in June, when a mass drone attack struck the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal on the opening day of Russia’s annual Economic Forum.

Drone threats have forced broader adjustments to national celebrations across Russia. Officials previously scaled back the iconic Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square due to similar fears. When the St. Petersburg naval review was first canceled last year, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov simply cited “security reasons.”

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, Fontanka