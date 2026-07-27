Can Trump run for a third term? His latest remarks reignite the debate

Trump says a third presidency would be ‘better’—but there’s one major problem.

President Donald Trump has once again reignited speculation about seeking another term in the White House, telling reporters that a third presidency would be even better than his current one before later insisting he was joking.

The remarks came during the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where Trump mixed humor with comments that once again raised questions about whether he intends to challenge the constitutional two-term limit.

Trump revives third-term talk

Addressing journalists on Friday evening, Trump praised his current presidency before suggesting another campaign could be on the horizon.

“Just like my presidency, the second time is always better. And the third time is better yet,” he said according to Sky News.

Moments later, however, he appeared to walk back the remark, saying he was “only kidding.”

Trump then escalated the joke even further.

“I’m pleased to announce my intention to, and this is somewhat of a scoop, my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States.”

His latest comments add to a series of mixed signals over the past year. Last August, Trump said he would “probably not” seek another term after his current presidency. Months later, he posted a photograph from the Oval Office showing a “Trump 2028” cap on his desk, and the hat has since appeared publicly at White House events.

Constitution sets clear limit

Despite Trump’s repeated references to another campaign, the US Constitution bars a president from being elected to the office more than twice.

The restriction was established by the 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt won four consecutive presidential elections.

The amendment states:

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

The rule also affects vice presidents who take over during a presidential term. Because more than two years remain in Trump’s current term, Vice President JD Vance would only be eligible to run for president once if he were to assume the presidency before the end of Trump’s administration.

While Trump’s latest remarks once again fueled debate over his political ambitions, the constitutional limit remains unchanged, making a third elected presidential term legally impossible under current US law.