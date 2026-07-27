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Putin Issues Nuclear Warnings from St. Petersburg Bunker During Restricted Navy Day

Christine Drews Sieger Christine Drews Sieger
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Vladimir Putin
IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Fearing Ukrainian attacks, Vladimir Putin marked a scaled-down Navy Day from a high-security bunker while issuing fresh nuclear threats to the West.

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Grand military celebrations often serve as a stage for world leaders looking to project unyielding power.

Yet behind the dramatic speeches, security can quickly expose private fears. Russia recently marked its annual Navy Day under conditions that revealed deep Kremlin anxieties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a stern warning regarding his country’s nuclear arsenal during a heavily restricted gathering in St. Petersburg.

Instead of hosting the traditional naval parade along the Neva River, he addressed military commanders from a high-security bunker at the Admiralty, while also shutting down mobile internet connections across the entire city, Daily Express reports.

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Nuclear triad warnings

Speaking from the protected command post, Putin underscored the strategic necessity of his submarine forces. “In the nuclear triad, the navy is of enormous importance,” Putin told his top officers. He added that submarine-launched intercontinental missiles exist to “inflict unacceptable damage in the event of direct aggression against Russia.”

Putin further touted progress on the Poseidon—a nuclear-powered underwater drone—claiming it is nearing combat readiness.

Kremlin-backed media has previously warned that the weapon could trigger devastating, radioactive tsunamis targeting British shores. Despite those aggressive threats, Russian naval forces continue to suffer heavy losses on the water.

In the past month alone, Ukrainian forces have severely crippled Kremlin naval power, taking out over 200 Russian ships throughout the Black and Azov Seas, according to Daily Express,

Tragedy in Chernihiv

According to Admiral Alexander Moiseev, Moscow aims to introduce two dozen new warships by the end of the year, highlighted by the “Perm”—a nuclear submarine outfitted with hypersonic Zircon missiles.

Putin insisted that Moscow would achieve its military objectives regardless of Western backing for Kyiv. “The enemy will be defeated, and victory will be with Russia,” he asserted.

Yet the human cost of the conflict was laid bare elsewhere, as Russian forces struck a crowded supermarket in Chernihiv. The strike claimed two lives—including a 10-year-old child—and left 20 others injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the assault as a deliberate atrocity aimed squarely at civilians, rather than a legitimate military target, Daily Express reports.

This article is made and published by Christine Drews Sieger, who may have used AI in the preparation

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