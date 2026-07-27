Is Trump fit to serve? What the public and report from May says

A sharp divide has emerged among American voters regarding President Donald Trump’s health and fitness to remain in office.

Everyday conversations across the nation frequently turn into heated debates whenever public leadership comes under scrutiny.

Citizens from all walks of life hold contrasting views on governance, creating a deep divide over how national figures perform their duties.

Demands for Resignation

A sharp divide has emerged among voters regarding President Donald Trump’s fitness to remain in office.

Many Americans are advocating for an early transition of power to Vice President J.D. Vance. Carrie Wiederker, a 48-year-old municipal emergency manager from Anchorage, expressed strong opposition to the current administration.

She noted that a cognitive evaluation would be beneficial, even if unlikely to happen. “There is nothing I like about our current president or his administration, so that definitely doesn’t help,” Wiederker told the Irish Star.

Regarding a formal cognitive test, she added, “It would be great if we had something like that, but that’s never going to happen.”

Signs of Physical Decline

Other critics share similar sentiments while pointing to public appearances as evidence of exhaustion.

Pat Eells, a 63-year-old resident from Oregon who does not identify with the MAGA movement, stated plainly, “I think Trump should step down.”

Specific concerns about physical condition were highlighted by Darius Snowden, a 26-year-old engineer who described the president’s health as “really bad” in statements to the Irish Star.

“I think it’s worsened because you see him falling asleep at the press conferences and all that,” Snowden observed. He elaborated on his view, adding, “I definitely think his age is catching up with him.”

Official Reports Defend Health

Supporters, however, flatly reject claims of physical decline as media speculation. Real estate business owner Kim Galvan remarked, “Well, I don’t think so,” while her husband Bubba dismissed rumors as political drama.

“I think people like to stir the pot and the reports that have been sent out,” Bubba stated, according to the Irish Star.

He stressed that formal medical documentation tells a vastly different story, noting, “The official reports from the White House show that he is in good health.” Meanwhile, some citizens choose to avoid political discussions entirely to protect their professional lives.

HVAC technician Christian Dapolito, 21, explained that both political sides engage in constant attacks, adding, “We try to belittle the other side so one side can get more votes than the other.”

Official medical report addresses physical concerns

In contrast to public speculation, an official medical report covered by AP News details a comprehensive evaluation conducted by White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The assessment, involving 22 medical specialists, concluded that the president remains in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief.

The report directly addressed visible physical symptoms, clarifying that hand bruising was a benign effect of aspirin therapy combined with frequent handshaking, while lower leg swelling related to chronic venous insufficiency showed improvement.

Additionally, the examination confirmed a top score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, with physicians concluding that his demanding daily routine continues to support his overall vitality.

Sources: The Irish Star, AP News