Ukraine’s former president fled: Now he is living under Putin’s protection

He has already acquired over eight million dollars in luxury real estate

When a head of state flees a country in disgrace, they usually vanish from public view.

Yet behind high walls and heavy security, the pursuit of comfort and power often quietly continues.

A new investigation reveals just how lavish and heavily guarded that second life has become for one exiled leader.

Living under cover

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych fled his homeland during a popular uprising in 2014. More than a decade later, investigative journalists report that he is living under a completely false identity deep inside Russia.

According to Ukrainian media outlet Telebachennia Toronto cited by United24Media, the disgraced politician now goes by the name Oleg Nikolayevich Leonov. That fake persona relies on his exact birthdate alongside his mother’s maiden surname to move around unnoticed.

He reportedly resides at the secluded Blagodat estate in Sochi with his longtime partner, Liubov Polezhai. She now uses her maiden surname while building a massive commercial and residential real estate empire in the country.

Former Ukrainian bodyguards who fled alongside him in 2014 now work directly for Russia’s Federal Protective Service. Official flight logs reveal that these officers continue to escort his close family members on domestic trips across the region.

A multi-million empire

Investigative journalists estimate that Yanukovych’s partner has acquired over eight million dollars in luxury real estate. Her extensive holdings include vast plots of prime land around Sochi, five houses, and multiple apartments in Moscow.

His immediate family members have also constructed hidden networks under fake names. His eldest son, Oleksandr, allegedly lives in Russia under an alias while traveling on private flights alongside senior intelligence officials.

Official records show his son’s wife acquired massive property holdings while securing dual Russian and Emirati citizenship. Meanwhile, former top officials from his administration also rely on fake passports and changed names to travel without detection.

Chasing past crimes

Justice, however, continues to shadow the former president from afar.

A Kyiv court sentenced Yanukovych in absentia to 15 years in prison for organizing his illegal escape and inciting security personnel to desert.

Ukrainian investigators maintain that Russian security agencies coordinated his dramatic getaway across the border in 2014. For now, high walls, official aliases, and state protection keep him far beyond the reach of law enforcement.

Sources: Telebachennia Toronto, United24 Media