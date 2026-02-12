Telegram block triggers fury in Putin’s government: “Send them to the front line”

One lawmaker went so far as to suggest that those responsible should be sent to the front in Ukraine.

According to Gazeta.ru, State Duma deputy Sergei Mironov sharply criticized officials behind the slowdown of Telegram, warning the move could harm Russian troops who rely on the app for communication.

Duma confrontation

Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia party, proposed summoning representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development and the media regulator Roskomnadzor for explanations.

He also suggested that those responsible for restricting Telegram be deployed to the war zone.

Only 77 deputies backed his initiative, and it failed to pass.

Before the vote, Mironov delivered an emotional address, saying he had received numerous complaints about communication outages and questioning whether the measures could affect soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

“Idiots” remark

“Who’s slowing down, Telegram? Get to the front lines! Those who are shedding blood have no contact with their relatives and friends. What are you doing, idiots? I’ll call a spade a spade: idiots!” he said from the podium.

He argued that any disputes with the platform’s owners should not harm ordinary users or impact defense and economic matters.

In his view, penalties should target specific violators rather than the broader public.

“I want to repeat: those who are doing this (blocking the Telegram – ed.) are scoundrels! Scoundrels! People are dying there, dying for Russia, for the Russian world. And what are you doing? Come to your senses!” he added.

Kremlin response

The reported slowdown has sparked particular concern in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Telegram has long served as a key source of updates for residents and encouraged people to sign up to alternative platforms.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that the restrictions had not generated positive reactions but said they complied with new regulations.

“I’m not an expert; these questions should be directed to the Ministry of Defense. I don’t think it’s possible to imagine front-line communication taking place via Telegram. It’s difficult and impossible to imagine. But in any case, of course, experts should be talking about it,” Peskov said.

He added that discussions with Telegram representatives are ongoing and that Roskomnadzor is acting “in accordance with the law.”

Sources: Gazeta.ru, WP.