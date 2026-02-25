Putin orders tougher action against Russian hatred

President Vladimir Putin has directed Russia’s security services to intensify efforts against what he described as attempts to sow division within the country.

Speaking in Moscow, he called for firm measures to counter extremism and defend national unity, reports TASS.

FSB tasked with crackdown

Addressing a board meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Putin said combating extremism remains a central responsibility for the agency.

“A priority task for the Federal Security Service remains the fight against extremism. Significant results have been achieved in this area in recent years. We must continue to crack down on criminal activities of those who propagate ideas of Russophobia, xenophobia, and religious intolerance, this way trying to divide our society,” he said.

The remarks were reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

Unity year declared

Putin also noted that 2026 has been designated as Russian People’s Unity Year, framing the initiative as part of broader efforts to strengthen cohesion.

“Patriotism, shared responsibility for the motherland’s future have been consolidating our peoples in all times. We must cherish, develop and defend these traditions, toughly react to attempts to undermine and weaken the fundamental principles of Russia’s constitutional system,” he stressed.

Broader context

Russian authorities have frequently linked internal security measures to the need to counter extremism and foreign influence, particularly since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Critics have argued that broad definitions of extremism can be used to target dissenting voices, while the Kremlin maintains such steps are necessary to preserve stability and constitutional order.

Sources: TASS



