Robert De Niro says americans must stand up against Donald Trump

During the interview, he made clear that he believes Trump has no intention of stepping down voluntarily.

Robert De Niro has once again spoken out against Donald Trump, urging Americans to stand up to the president and his administration.

In a recent appearance, the Oscar-winning actor called on citizens to “resist” the US leader.

De Niro warned that Trump “will never leave” office and argued that it is up to the American people to act.

A stark warning on live television

The 82-year-old actor appeared on MS NOW to discuss the current political climate.

“He’s never going to leave. We have to make him leave,” the actor said.

Doubts about constitutional limits

When asked whether Trump would leave in three years, as required by the Constitution, De Niro expressed deep skepticism.

The US Constitution states that no person can be elected to more than two presidential terms.

Still, De Niro responded bluntly: “He’s not going to leave. No way. Let’s not kid ourselves. He’s not going to leave. It’s up to us to get rid of him.”

Concerns over elections

De Niro also pointed to remarks he believes should alarm voters.

“Now he’s joking about nationalizing elections. He’s not joking. We’ve seen enough,” he said.

The actor suggested that such comments should not be dismissed as harmless rhetoric.

An emotional appeal

At one point, De Niro’s voice trembled as he described what he sees as a crisis for the nation.

“The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his motives are, but he’s sick, he’s a piece of shit. We have to save this country.”

His remarks reflected both anger and urgency.

“Endure, endure, endure”

De Niro stressed that change will not come easily.

“All I know is that people have to endure, endure, endure. There’s no easy way. It’s not going to be easy.”

He urged Americans to prepare for a difficult and prolonged struggle.

A call to confront fear

Using vivid imagery, De Niro compared the moment to running through flames.

“You know, there’s a point in your life and in your own survival when you know it’s better to do this. It’s better to jump and run through the fire, because if you don’t run through the fire, you’re not going to get out, and that’s what we have to do.”

For him, confrontation is necessary for survival.

A long history of criticism

De Niro has been a fierce critic of Trump for years.

He has previously described the president as a “sadist” and a “clown.”

The feud between the two men has often played out in public.

Trump’s response

Donald Trump has repeatedly hit back at the actor.

He has claimed that De Niro “suffers from an incurable case of Trump derangement syndrome” – a pejorative pseudo-scientific term often used by those seeking to silence critics of Trump’s actions and political positions.

The exchange has added to the sharp tone of political debate.

Previous calls to action

Last October, De Niro appeared during the No Kings protests.

He encouraged Americans to “keep fighting,” telling the crowd, “There’s no other way to confront an aggressor. You have to confront them and fight.”

His latest remarks continue that message.

Polls raise concerns about age and leadership

Ahead of the president’s State of the Union address, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that six in ten Americans believe Trump has become unpredictable as he ages.

According to the survey, 61% of respondents, including 89% of Democrats, 30% of Republicans and 64% of independents, said he is “becoming unpredictable as he ages.”

The findings point to concerns that cross party lines.

Americans question political age

The same poll showed that 79% of respondents agreed that “elected officials in Washington, D.C. are too old to represent most Americans.”

The average age in the US Senate is 64, while in the House of Representatives it is 58.

Age has become a broader issue in national politics.

Approval ratings remain low

A White House spokesman, Davis Ingle, dismissed the poll results as “false and desperate narratives.”

However, a separate Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll found that only 39% of Americans approve of how Trump is performing as president.

As political tensions rise, voices like De Niro’s continue to fuel the debate.