Novo Nordisk moves to regain market share with major price cuts

The decision comes as Novo faces mounting pressure from rival Eli Lilly.

Others are reading now

Novo Nordisk says it will cut the list prices of several blockbuster drugs by up to 50% starting in 2027.

The move targets its weight loss treatment Wegovy and diabetes medications Ozempic and Rybelsus.

The Danish drugmaker is looking to regain ground in a fast-moving and highly competitive market.

A direct response to rising competition

Shutterstock

The decision comes as Novo faces mounting pressure from rival Eli Lilly.

Lilly now captures a larger share of new prescriptions for obesity treatments.

Novo’s price cuts mark the latest chapter in the escalating GLP-1 price wars.

What the new price will look like

Denphumi/shutterstock.com

Under the new structure, the monthly list price will fall to $675.

That figure is meant to ease costs for patients whose out-of-pocket spending is tied to the official list price.

The change will take effect in 2027.

How current prices compare

Shutterstock.com

Right now, Wegovy carries a list price of $1,349 per month.

Ozempic and Rybelsus each have list prices of $1,028.

For many patients, insurance coverage can lower monthly costs to as little as $25.

Who stands to benefit most

The company says the lower list price is aimed at people with high deductibles.

It will also help those who pay co-insurance through employer-sponsored health plans.

For these patients, costs are often calculated from the list price rather than a negotiated rate.

Also read

No change for self-pay programs

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Novo Nordisk said the list price cuts will not affect its existing self-pay options.

Patients who purchase medications outside insurance channels will continue to see the same pricing structure.

Those programs were already reduced as competition intensified.

Wegovy pricing through direct channels

Shutterstock

Wegovy pills sold directly to consumers range from $149 to $299 per month, depending on dosage.

The injectable pen costs $349 per month.

New patients can access a discounted $199 monthly price for the first two months.

Ozempic self-pay costs

fcm82 / Shutterstock.com

For Ozempic, injectable pens range from $349 to $499 per month based on dosage.

New self-pay patients can also receive a $199 monthly rate during their first two months.

These prices remain separate from the upcoming list price cuts.

The broader GLP-1 price battle

Shutterstock.com

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have both lowered prices for patients paying cash and skipping insurance.

Each company has also signed “Most Favored Nation” deals with the Trump administration.

Those agreements included expanded access to Medicare patients.

A shifting market leader

KK Stock / Shutterstock.com

Novo Nordisk once dominated the GLP-1 category.

But Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro have gained traction, especially among new obesity prescriptions.

The balance of power in the weight loss drug market has shifted.

Also read

Financial pressure builds

Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Novo forecast slower sales and profit growth for the year.

That outlook sent its stock price tumbling.

Investors have grown wary as competition intensifies.

Disappointing trial results add strain

myskin / Shutterstock

On Monday, the company reported underwhelming weight loss results for CagriSema.

The drug is considered Novo’s next-generation obesity treatment.

The setback adds urgency to efforts to defend its market share.

A high-stakes effort to win back patients

Shutterstock

By slashing list prices in half, Novo is making a bold bid to stay competitive.

Demand for obesity medications remains strong and shows no signs of slowing.

The next two years could prove decisive in the GLP-1 race