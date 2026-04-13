Putin should be nervous, as Ukraine launches two rockets into space – and is preparing a “flying spaceport”

It could be used for both defensive and civilian purposes.

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Ukraine’s military intelligence has carried out rare space-related missions while the country remains under sustained attack.

In an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian MP Fedir Venislavskyi said Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) units have twice launched carrier rockets from domestic territory into space.

One flight exceeded 100 kilometers in altitude, while another reached 204 kilometers, both confirmed by technical monitoring systems.

“This is a unique situation for a country engaged in a full-scale war. It means Ukraine already has the technical capability to counter similar enemy attack systems and destroy them in space,” Venislavskyi said.

Breakthrough missions

The lawmaker stressed that the launches were not trials but operational missions overseen by then-HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.

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He added that Ukraine possesses little-known missile systems capable of striking targets up to 500 kilometers away at hypersonic speeds

He notes that the missiles are being used in specialized operations with succes.

Air launch first

Venislavskyi also revealed a separate milestone involving an air-based launch. A rocket was deployed from a transport aircraft at around 8 kilometers altitude.

According to Venislavskyi, this is only the second time in history, this has been done, as the US did it in the 1970’s. It has never been done on European soil before.

He added that Ukraine achieved a higher deployment altitude than previous attempts.

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Future system plans

The airborne platform could evolve into what he described as a “flying spaceport.”

Launching from altitude reduces atmospheric resistance, improving efficiency and extending operational range.

Venislavskyi said the system may serve both civilian purposes and defense needs, including countering Russian missile threats.

Sources: RBC-Ukraine