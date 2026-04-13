This simple habit could fix your slow phone

Restarting your phone regularly could be the easiest way to fix slow performance and hidden issues.

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According to BGR, restarting your smartphone regularly can help address performance slowdowns and extend battery efficiency, even when the device appears to be functioning normally.

Many users only reboot their phones after updates or when problems appear, but experts suggest making it part of regular maintenance.

A quick restart can refresh the system, clearing temporary processes that quietly build up during daily use.

Why it matters

Rebooting a phone shuts down active apps and resets system functions that may be causing lag or instability.

This can lead to smoother operation and help resolve issues such as weak connectivity or unresponsive apps.

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Since the process usually takes less than a minute, it remains one of the simplest ways to troubleshoot everyday problems.

iPhone guidance

Apple does not provide a fixed schedule for restarting iPhones, according to BGR.

However, the company recommends rebooting the device if apps stop responding and other fixes do not work.

Many users choose to restart their iPhone occasionally, such as once a week or every few weeks, to keep it running efficiently.

Android advice

Android devices may benefit even more from regular restarts due to differences in software across manufacturers.

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Google advises restarting Pixel phones to resolve common issues like camera glitches or connection problems.

Samsung recommends doing it frequently, even suggesting daily restarts, though most users adopt a more practical routine based on their usage.

Making restarts a simple habit can help maintain stable performance over time.

Sources: BGR, Apple, Google, Samsung