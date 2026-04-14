Drones strike major Russian chemical plant after long-range attack

According to Militarnyi, citing footage shared by the Telegram channel Exilenova+, a major chemical facility in Russia’s Vologda region was hit by attack drones on April 13.

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According to Militarnyi, citing footage shared by the Telegram channel Exilenova+, a major chemical facility in Russia’s Vologda region was hit by attack drones on April 13.

The strike targeted the Cherepovets-Azot plant, a key site in Russia’s ammonia production network, located deep inside the country.

With drones reportedly traveling more than 800 kilometers, the incident points to the expanding reach of long-range strikes against industrial infrastructure.

Visible damage

Footage referenced by Militarnyi shows dark smoke rising from parts of the facility following the attack.

Two of the plant’s three ammonia production units were reportedly affected.

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Together, these units have an annual capacity of about 900,000 tons, making them a significant part of the site’s output.

Unclear impact

There were also reports suggesting a possible strike on ammonia storage facilities linked to the production units.

However, this information has not been independently confirmed.

The full scale of damage remains unclear, as no detailed official assessment has been released.

Defensive context

The plant had previously been reinforced with protective structures after the start of the full-scale war.

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These measures included the installation of metal shielding intended to reduce the impact of drone strikes.

Despite this, the footage suggests that at least part of the facility was affected.

Official statements

Vologda region governor Georgy Filimonov said air defenses had intercepted 13 drones.

Earlier updates from the governor mentioned only two drones being shot down.

According to Militarnyi, the facility accounts for about 6% of Russia’s ammonia production and roughly 10% when considering the plant’s total output.

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Sources: Militarnyi, Exilenova+ (Telegram)