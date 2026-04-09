Putin Tests Britain as Warship Enters English Channel

A Russian naval move in one of Europe’s busiest waterways has drawn attention amid rising tensions. The passage of sanctioned vessels through the English Channel is being seen as a direct test of UK enforcement.

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The development comes despite earlier warnings from the British government.

According to The Express, a Russian frigate two sanctioned tankers moved through the Channel on April 8. The warship, Admiral Grigorovich, is part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The vessel reportedly sailed between the two tankers as they headed west, while a British support ship monitored the situation from behind.

Show of force

The Admiral Grigorovich, a 3,620-ton frigate, is equipped with anti-ship, cruise and surface-to-air missiles.

Its presence alongside the tankers is being interpreted as a protective escort, highlighting Moscow’s determination to maintain oil shipments despite sanctions.

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The Telegraph reported that the vessels passed along the UK’s coastline, with Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker RFA Tideforce tracking their movement.

Sanctioned vessels

The two ships involved have previously been linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” used to transport oil and bypass restrictions.

One tanker, Universal, departed from Vysotsk in January and has been associated with efforts to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Another vessel, Enigma, sailing under a Cameroon flag, left Primorsk in late March and is believed to be heading toward Turkey.

Political pressure

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had earlier signaled a tougher stance, authorising measures to intercept vessels suspected of breaching sanctions.

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He said the UK would target the shadow fleet “even harder,” though no seizures have taken place so far.

The situation has fueled criticism over Britain’s ability to enforce maritime restrictions and respond to Russian activity.

Calls for action

Retired British Army major Andrew Fox said the move was intended to embarrass the UK.

“The Russians are desperate to keep that oil flowing and keep the war in Ukraine going,” he said. “They are running rings around Starmer right now.”

He added that stronger enforcement could send a clearer message to Moscow.

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Risk of escalation

Under existing plans, British authorities could deploy naval forces or law enforcement to seize vessels suspected of violating sanctions.

However, Moscow has warned it would respond if such actions were taken.

The latest incident highlights the growing tension at sea, where economic pressure and military signaling are increasingly overlapping.

Sources: The Express, The Telegraph