Putin wants Donbas – but now China is expanding its presence in the region

Control over valuable minerals in eastern Ukraine is drawing increasing global attention, with China emerging as a quiet player in the region.

Analysts say access to rare-earth resources could shape long-term geopolitical dynamics, reports United24 Media.

Strategic resources

Occupied areas of eastern Ukraine contain significant deposits of rare-earth minerals.

According to United24Media, citing The Insider, these include lithium, titanium and zirconium, which are critical for modern industries.

Experts suggest that gaining access to these materials could strengthen long-term supply chains and industrial capacity.

This potential is seen as a key driver behind growing foreign interest in the region.

Geopolitical shift

China’s involvement is viewed as part of a broader strategic alignment.

According to United24Media, Moscow’s deepening ties with Beijing since 2022 have opened the door for expanded cooperation.

Analysts say the region could become part of a wider logistics corridor linking Asia and Europe.

These developments come despite China’s official position of not recognising the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Industrial presence

Chinese-linked activity is increasingly visible in local industries.

According to United24Media, cooperation agreements have been signed with companies supplying mining equipment and heavy machinery.

A quarry in the Donetsk region has resumed operations with support tied to Chinese partners.

Materials from the site are being used in infrastructure projects across occupied areas.

Financial and trade links

Economic connections are also developing in parallel.

According to United24Media, dozens of local bank branches have begun handling transactions in Chinese yuan.

Medium-sized private firms are reportedly playing a key role, often operating through intermediaries.

Larger state-owned corporations appear to be avoiding direct involvement to reduce exposure to sanctions.

Expanding influence

China’s role is not limited to business activity.

According to United24Media, exchanges involving local officials and representatives have taken place alongside broader engagement efforts.

Observers say these moves reflect a gradual expansion of influence in the region.

The situation highlights how geopolitical and economic interests are increasingly overlapping in eastern Ukraine.

Sources: United24Media, The Insider