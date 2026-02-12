Putin will not attend Trump’s first Peace Council meeting

Russia will not take part in the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council later this month.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow would not be represented at the first session of the council.

“No one from the Kremlin,” Peskov said when asked who would attend, according to Russian state media cited by the Kyiv Post. “The Council’s topic is still being studied by the Foreign Ministry.”

Last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump told reporters that Mr Putin had accepted his invitation to join the body, which is intended to provide international oversight for the reconstruction of Gaza.

“He was invited and he accepted. A lot of people accepted,” Trump said on 21 January.

Limited participation

Despite the claim of broad backing, the initiative appears to have struggled to secure wide international support.

According to reports, around 50 countries were invited to join, but only 19 have signed the charter so far. Those reportedly include Belarus, Hungary and Saudi Arabia.

The council does not currently include many of the United States’ traditional Western European allies.

European concerns

Some European leaders have expressed reservations about the scope and governance of the proposed body.

Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, said on 23 January: “We have serious doubts about a number of elements in the Peace Council charter related to its scope, its governance and its compatibility with the UN Charter.”

Romania confirmed it had received an invitation but has not yet committed to participating. President Nicușor Dan said on Facebook that Bucharest welcomed “the efforts of the US Administration to promote peace” but would decide after technical consultations.

He said Romanian authorities were examining whether the council’s charter could be revised or interpreted to align with existing international obligations.

Membership terms questioned

Reports indicate that permanent membership of the council would require a financial contribution of $1bn.

Romanian officials have said the drafting of the initial charter raises questions about compatibility with international treaties and, in some cases, national constitutions.

The first meeting of the Peace Council is scheduled for 19 February. It remains unclear how many countries will ultimately take part.

Sources: Russian state media, Kyiv Post, statements by the European Council and Romanian Presidency, Digi24