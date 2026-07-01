Report reveals where Donald Trump made more than $1.4 billion in just one year

The president clearly knows the art of the deal.

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure offers a striking look at how dramatically his business empire has changed. Real estate and golf resorts are no longer the biggest drivers of his wealth. Instead, digital assets have become the dominant source of income.

New filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics show the president reported more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s cryptocurrency ventures during 2025, highlighting how central the crypto industry has become to his finances.

Crypto dominates Trump’s earnings

According to the disclosure, companies tied to Trump received nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture he co-founded with his sons.

That figure includes more than $520 million generated through token sales and another $250 million from selling ownership interests in the business.

Trump also disclosed approximately $635 million in revenue linked to sales of his $TRUMP meme coin.

The figures mark a dramatic increase from the previous year’s filing, when World Liberty Financial generated just over $57 million in token-sale income.

Reuters has separately estimated that the Trump family has earned at least $2.3 billion from crypto-related ventures since Trump returned to the White House in 2025.

Critics question potential conflicts

Trump’s growing crypto fortune has attracted scrutiny because his administration has introduced several policies widely viewed as favorable to the industry.

Those measures include new federal rules governing stablecoins, alongside a reduced enforcement approach by both the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The White House rejected suggestions that the president’s financial interests influence policy.

“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest. President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said according to Reuters.

She added that every decision made by the administration is intended to benefit the American people and dismissed criticism as politically motivated.

Traditional businesses remain profitable

Although cryptocurrency now represents Trump’s largest source of income, his golf courses and resorts also posted strong results.

Revenue from those properties rose roughly 15% to more than $500 million during 2025.

Mar-a-Lago generated $77 million, up sharply from $50 million the previous year, while Trump’s nearby West Palm Beach golf club also recorded significant growth.

Income from many of Trump’s long-held commercial real estate properties, however, remained largely unchanged compared with previous years.

Ethics experts raise concerns

The Trump Organization described the nearly 1,000-page disclosure as evidence of exceptional transparency.

“The breadth and depth of this filing further underscores our commitment to transparency. At nearly 1,000 pages, it represents one of the most comprehensive financial disclosure reports ever submitted and demonstrates a level of financial transparency unmatched in presidential history,” a company spokesperson said.

Former acting director of the federal ethics office Don Fox argued that, while presidents are exempt from many conflict-of-interest rules that apply to other executive branch employees, previous administrations generally sought to avoid even the appearance of conflicts.

“Every president in the post-Watergate era has managed his finances as though he were subject to conflicts of interest,” Fox said. “With Trump, those norms are just totally out the window.”

Fox added that the situation strengthens the case for tighter ethics laws governing the types of investments future presidents and vice presidents may hold while in office.