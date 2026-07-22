Report: Trump wants FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to become next UN secretary-general

President Donald Trump wants FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next UN secretary-general, believing the football executive has the international standing and leadership experience needed for the role.

President Donald Trump is reportedly backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino as a potential candidate to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations when António Guterres steps down at the end of the year.

According to The New York Post, Trump believes Infantino’s international profile and experience leading world football’s governing body make him well suited for the role, although it remains unclear whether the FIFA president is interested in the position.

Backing Infantino

Sources cited by The New York Post said Trump views Infantino as someone who is “respected by everyone around the world” and capable of bringing people together. The two have reportedly developed a closer relationship while working together during this year’s FIFA World Cup.

The report says the next UN secretary-general will be chosen through a process requiring the endorsement of the 15-member UN Security Council, where any of the five permanent members can exercise a veto, before confirmation by the General Assembly.

According to The New York Post, Trump believes there is an opportunity to support an alternative candidate despite expectations that the position could go to someone from Latin America or the Caribbean.

Support and obstacles

Paolo Zampolli, Trump’s special envoy for global partnerships, praised the idea in comments to The New York Post, saying Infantino “would do a great job” and arguing his experience managing FIFA’s more than 200 member associations would translate well to leading the United Nations.

The report notes that Infantino currently earns around $6 million annually as FIFA president, significantly more than the UN secretary-general’s reported compensation of about $418,000.

Infantino has already announced his candidacy for another term as FIFA president, with elections scheduled for next March. The New York Post said he did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported UN proposal.

The report also noted that Infantino has faced criticism over several issues, including his handling of matters involving the United States during this year’s World Cup, while former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has publicly called for his departure.

Sources: The New York Post