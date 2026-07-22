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Ukraine’s new top general vows to “intensify offensive actions in all domains”

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ukraine, commander-in-chief
Press Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

He makes it clear, that demanding work lies ahead.

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On Tuesday, Mykhajlo Drapatyj was appointed as the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, he released a statement on Facebook, explaining what to expect under his leadership.

The military chief made it clear that passive defense is off the table. Ukrainian troops have received direct orders from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ramp up counteroffensive actions across all sectors.

The focus now shifts toward aggressive tactics and deeper strikes.

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Striking behind lines

The new strategy goes well beyond holding current positions. Drapatyj revealed plans to launch fresh operations deep inside Russian-controlled territory. Military leaders aim to disrupt supply chains and push back enemy lines through targeted strikes behind the front.

To support this push, the army will focus heavily on technology and modernization. Major General Ihor Skybiuk, former head of the Air Assault Forces, joins the team as Chief of the General Staff.

Drapatyj praised Skybiuk as a trusted leader, recalling their work together during the 2022 liberation of Kherson.

No loud promises

The new chief stressed that execution matters more than words. Writing on Facebook, he outlined the strict direction given by the president.

According to Drapatyj, the army’s core mandate is “to continue and intensify offensive operations in all areas, to plan new operations behind enemy lines, to develop our military and its technologies, and to build up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The command team insists they will work with deep responsibility for those holding the front lines. With tough battles ahead, Kyiv is betting on new leadership to reshape the conflict.

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This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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