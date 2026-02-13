RFK Jr. admits to “snorting cocaine off toilet seats”

RFK Jr. speaks openly about past cocaine use.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spoken candidly about his past drug addiction.

Speaking on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, Kennedy reflected on his years of addiction and recovery.

He said that during his darkest periods, he used drugs in extreme ways, including “snorting cocaine off toilet seats.”

Kennedy emphasized that his path to sobriety has required long-term commitment and accountability.

Journey to recovery

He told the podcast that attending support meetings regularly has been key to maintaining his recovery.

Kennedy has spoken publicly about his addiction before. At the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit in Nashville in April 2025, he said his 14-year heroin addiction continues to shape his views on public health.

“The only way to stay sober is to take responsibility for my daily actions. I accept the things I can’t control and try to practice gratitude. I can control my behavior, my daily decisions, but not the world around me,” he said at the summit.

Kennedy has previously linked his personal experience with addiction to his approach as a public official.

He has argued that understanding substance abuse firsthand has influenced how he views prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

