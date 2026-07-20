RFK Jr. praises Trump’s “very beautiful hand” during bizarre podcast interview

Kennedy also claimed the president holds deep expertise regarding Wall Street deals, financial histories, and complex foreign policy.

When high-profile figures from Hollywood and Washington cross paths, the conversations behind closed doors are often intense.

Private text messages can quickly become public spectacles when disagreements boil over.

One recent clash between a top government official and a famous actor proves just how heated things get.

A bitter text exchange

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed a sharp disagreement with Marvel superstar Mark Ruffalo. The two men sparred over private text messages regarding the American president according to Huffpost.

Ruffalo is famous for backing progressive causes. During their private chat, the actor apparently did not hold back his harsh feelings.

“He said, ‘You’re working for the stupidest man in America,'” Kennedy recounted while speaking on the “Fly Zone USA” podcast on Friday, according to HuffPost.

Diagnosing the actor

The health secretary offered a swift rebuttal. He used a popular political catchphrase to brush off the movie star’s intense anger.

“He’s got really bad Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Kennedy claimed during the interview. Supporters of the administration often use that specific label to dismiss heavy criticism of the president.

Surprisingly, the official admitted he once shared those exact doubts. Before joining the administration, he completely assumed the businessman was entirely superficial.

“When I was in the Democratic Party, I thought he’s a bombastic guy who doesn’t really know anything and doesn’t really care about detail or have a grasp for it,” Kennedy confessed.

An encyclopedic mind

Working closely with the commander-in-chief completely changed his perspective. The cabinet member now insists that his controversial boss actually possesses massive intellectual depth.

“Now that I know him, he has like an encyclopedic mind,” Kennedy declared. Speaking with host Christian Mathis, he boldly claimed the president essentially knows everything about the world.

“He has these incredible [insights] about the musicians. He loves music. He loves theater. He knows everything about sports. He can outtalk you … on every sport,” Kennedy added.

Praising the president

The praise extended far beyond entertainment and athletics. Kennedy claimed the president holds deep expertise regarding Wall Street deals, financial histories, and complex foreign policy.

To prove his point, the official shared a rather unusual anecdote. He claimed the president once flawlessly drew a “perfect picture” of the Middle East.

While recounting this unique geography lesson, Kennedy took a brief moment to compliment his boss’s physical features. He noted the impressive map was created by a “very beautiful hand.”

Sources: HuffPost, Fly Zone USA podcast