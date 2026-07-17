“94 million desperate people”: JD Vance’s chilling Iran warning

JD Vance warns the world after revealing details of proposed Iran agreement.

Fresh warnings from Washington suggest that a wider conflict with Iran could trigger consequences far beyond the Middle East, with Europe once again finding itself at the center of a potential migration crisis.

Speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast, US Vice President JD Vance argued that a prolonged war with Tehran could unleash a wave of displacement on a scale that would reshape both Europe and the United States.

Vance warns of mass migration

According to the vice president, as many as 94 million people could be forced to flee if the conflict spirals further out of control.

Vance argued that such a scenario would not only overwhelm countries receiving migrants but could also create long-term security challenges.

“How is it in America’s best interest to have 94 million desperate people flooding into Europe, flooding into the United States and creating a terror infrastructure while scattering terrorists all over the world? We’ve already run this experiment.”

He pointed to previous conflicts in the Middle East, arguing that military interventions have repeatedly produced instability rather than lasting peace.

Libya was highlighted as an example of a country that descended into chaos after the 2011 intervention, while Syria’s civil war was cited as another conflict that forced millions of people from their homes.

Takes aim at fellow Republicans

Vance also directed criticism at members of his own party, accusing what he described as “conservative hawks” of trying to derail diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was among those he mentioned by name.

According to Vance, critics of President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy have failed to present a realistic alternative.

“If you look at what they actually propose, they just want the military campaign to go on forever, and they can’t even articulate what they’re trying to accomplish.”

Reveals details of proposed Iran deal

Beyond his warnings, Vance also disclosed what he described as previously unknown details of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

He claimed the two sides had agreed to a 14-point memorandum roughly a month ago.

Among the reported proposals is a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran. Vance said the money would come from Gulf states allied with the United States rather than from American taxpayers.

The remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to simmer following recent exchanges of attacks.

Analysts have also warned about the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global oil and gas supplies.

Concerns over possible disruptions have already been reflected in energy markets, with Brent crude climbing to its highest level in a month after renewed instability in the region.