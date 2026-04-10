Rising oil prices could boost Kremlin coffers

Rising tensions in the Middle East are beginning to ripple through global energy markets, with Russia positioned to benefit from the disruption.

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New estimates suggest a sharp increase in oil revenues could provide a significant boost to the country’s finances.

Windfall gains

According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing Reuters calculations, Russia’s income from its key oil tax is expected to jump to around $9 billion in April.

This marks a sharp increase from roughly $4 billion recorded in March, effectively doubling monthly revenues.

The rise is linked to higher oil prices following the United States and Israel’s actions against Iran, which have unsettled global supply.

Price surge

The value of Russia’s Urals crude, used for taxation, climbed to $77 per barrel in March, according to data from the country’s Economic Development Ministry.

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That represents a 73% increase compared with February levels and exceeds the $59 price assumption built into Russia’s 2026 budget.

The spike has created favourable conditions for the Kremlin’s resource-dependent revenue model.

Budget impact

Russia expects to collect 7.9 trillion rubles in mineral extraction taxes across 2026, making energy a central pillar of state income.

The anticipated April boost could help offset earlier financial pressures, particularly as the federal budget has faced rising spending demands.

However, the scale of any longer-term benefit will depend on how sustained the current crisis proves to be.

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Conflicting pressures

Despite stronger prices, other factors continue to weigh on Russia’s energy sector.

Ukrainian strikes on infrastructure have disrupted parts of the industry and could limit production capacity.

At the same time, the Kremlin has reported growing international demand for Russian energy as markets tighten.

Uncertain outlook

Export volumes have also increased, with Russia shipping an average of 3.35 million barrels per day in recent weeks — the highest level since mid-2022.

Oil prices rose again on April 9 amid concerns over supply routes in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

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While current conditions favour higher revenues, analysts say the duration of geopolitical tensions will ultimately determine how much Russia gains.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Reuters



