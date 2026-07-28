Russia and US maintain dialogue as Ukraine proposes potential air truce

Finding a lasting end to a brutal conflict usually begins with quiet conversations behind closed doors.

Rumors of fresh proposals can create sudden hope, but turning unverified whispers into genuine peace takes patience and clear intent from both sides, reports The Moscow Times.

Floating new ideas

American and Ukrainian diplomats have reportedly discussed a brand new plan focused on halting aerial attacks across the war zone. The idea is to build a targeted air ceasefire that could jumpstart long-stalled peace talks between the warring nations.

A Ukrainian source told Reuters that officials hope to present the fresh proposal directly to Russian leadership. Previous ceasefire attempts fell flat when Russian President Vladimir Putin turned them down. However, some diplomats believe growing economic pressure from relentless drone and missile strikes might soften Moscow’s stance.

Diplomatic activity has picked up speed ahead of high-level international meetings in Washington. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke this week with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and he is due to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Moscow holds back

At the same time, broader US-led peace efforts have largely stalled in recent months. Global diplomatic attention has also been diverted by the ongoing war in Iran.

Russian officials are treating the rumors with extreme caution. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov brushed off the news during a briefing on Sunday, calling the claims unverified media reports.

“We do not know how credible these reports are or where they come from. These are newspaper reports and nothing more. Therefore, it is premature to comment on them at this stage,” the Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

Open channels

Peskov emphasized that Russia’s response to any new initiative would depend entirely on whether it aligns with Moscow’s interests. “We have heard statements that some new formulas may be possible. We still need to learn more about them,” Peskov said.

“And, over time, some formulas or proposals will probably be put forward. What happens next will depend on how closely they correspond to our interests.” Peskov added that Moscow will wait for official proposals before making any moves.

Despite brushing off the ceasefire talk, Moscow maintains working dialogue channels with American negotiators. Russian officials noted that they hope envoys Witkoff and Kushner will visit Moscow when their schedules allow.

Sources: Moscow Times, Reuters, Interfax