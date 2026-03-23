Rising energy prices and geopolitical tension are being used by Russian commentators to argue that Washington is entering a more difficult phase in the Iran conflict. State television discussions have framed the situation not just as a military issue, but as a broader political and economic challenge for the United States.

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According to The Express, Russian analysts suggested that surging oil prices could complicate US strategy, potentially forcing adjustments in relations with other global powers, including Russia. Some commentators argued that this pressure could translate into political risks for President Donald Trump ahead of key elections.

Strategy questioned

Rather than presenting a clear outcome, Russian media figures portrayed US actions as uncertain and inconsistent. Presenter Roman Babayan questioned whether Washington had achieved meaningful results, casting doubt on claims of victory.

Analysts on the programme described the messaging from the White House as contradictory, pointing to a gap between confident public statements and warnings that further escalation could still come. Academic Oleg Barabanov suggested this reflected a lack of preparation and control over events.

He said: “With this rhetoric, we can say he is flailing, we can say he didn’t expect this.”

Pressure narrative

Commentators also focused on the domestic implications inside the United States. According to The Express, some analysts argued that criticism of Trump is increasing as economic concerns grow.

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Political analyst Vladimir Kornilov indicated that rising oil prices and public anxiety are contributing to mounting scrutiny of the administration, suggesting that claims of progress may be premature.

Meanwhile, Professor Kirill Koktysh argued that the broader situation could push Washington toward concessions, particularly if economic pressures persist. He warned that the political consequences for Trump could be significant, including potential electoral setbacks.

Broader framing

The coverage consistently framed the Iran conflict as part of a wider pattern of strategic difficulty for the United States. Babayan suggested Washington is becoming overstretched, linking the situation to ongoing tensions elsewhere.

He said: “It takes talent to sink in two swamps in one year – the Ukrainian one and now the Iranian one.”

He added: “It’s obvious that he made a mistake… he is truly flailing, he can’t comprehend what to do in this situation.”

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Sources: The Express