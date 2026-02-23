Russia struggles without Starlink: Ukraine has taken back 300 square kilometres

As it turnes out, it is not easy to wage a war, when your communication lines have been cut off.

Ukraine says its troops have made fresh territorial gains in the south as the war with Russia approaches another anniversary.

In an interview published by Agence France-Presse (AFP), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described recent battlefield progress while dismissing suggestions that Kyiv is on the back foot.

He also addressed pressure over potential territorial concessions and the role of satellite communications in shaping combat operations.

Southern front gains

Speaking to AFP, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had retaken 300 square kilometers in the southern sector during counteroffensive and assault actions as of Sunday February 22 2026..

“Today I can congratulate our army—first and foremost all the Defense Forces—because as of today, 300 square kilometers have been liberated,” he said.

He did not specify when the advances occurred or which locations were involved.

The Starlink shut off

The Starlink network, owned by Elon Musks SpaceX, has repeatedly been linked to Russian offensive maneuvres, even though it is in the sanctions list.

Reports of Russia aquiring unauthorized Starlink-terminals through third parties has allowed the Russian forces to use the network despite the sanctions.

In early February 2026, all Starlink satellite communications systems in and around Ukriane was limited to only registered users, and since then, the Russian forces have reportedly struggled with communication and offensive capabilites.

The BBC reported last week, that a Ukrainian drone operator estimated that Russiah ad lost aboyt 50% of their capacity for offence.

