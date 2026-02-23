Prince William responds after Andrew’s arrest

Prince William speaks out on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in first public appearance since arrest.

Others are reading now

Prince William has made his first public remarks since his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last week.

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Thursday, February 19, that a man in his sixties was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office. According to the force, officers carried out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk following the arrest.

Andrew was later released the same day, while the investigation remains ongoing.

Baftas appearance

Speaking at the Baftas on Sunday, February 22, William was asked by a reporter whether he had seen the film Hamnet.

He replied: “I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment.”

Also read

The Prince of Wales did not directly address his uncle’s arrest, but the remark marked his first public appearance since the news emerged.

The arrest followed reports that unmarked police vehicles had arrived at Andrew’s residence on the Sandringham Estate.

King’s response

In a statement issued after the arrest, King Charles III said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

The statement continued: “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

Also read

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.”

Wider allegations

Thames Valley Police have been examining a complaint concerning the alleged sharing of confidential material with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during Andrew’s time as a trade envoy.

In an interview with Sky News, former royal protection officer Dai Davies said it was “inconceivable” that Andrew’s security team would not have witnessed any alleged misconduct firsthand.

“Wherever he (Mr Mountbatten-Windsor) went, he would have had a team of protection officers and they would have been with him normally 24 hours a day,” Davies said.

Andrew has previously faced allegations from Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse in the early 2000s when she was 17. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Also read

Sources: Thames Valley Police, Sky News, Unilad