Russia to fine firms that fail to hire Ukraine war veterans

A Russian region is tightening rules aimed at integrating former soldiers into civilian jobs.

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Authorities in Siberia’s Altai republic will begin fining companies that do not hire a set number of veterans from the war in Ukraine. The move follows limited progress after a quota law was introduced last year.

Under the rules adopted in November, businesses with more than 100 employees must ensure that at least 1.2% of their workforce are veterans of what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”

Low uptake

Despite the requirement, hiring has remained low. According to Kommersant, only 32 veterans have been employed by companies across the region so far.

Altai has a population of over 200,000, making the figures significantly below expectations.

Officials say the slow progress has prompted the government to take stronger action.

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New penalties

Regional authorities have now approved amendments introducing fines for those who do not meet the quotas.

Companies could face penalties of up to 25,000 rubles ($318), while individual officials may be fined up to 10,000 rubles ($127).

“Among our priorities is the reintegration of veterans of the special military operation into civilian life,” regional head Andrei Turchak said.

Wider plans

Other Russian regions are considering similar policies. In the neighboring Krasnoyarsk region, officials are discussing a proposal to require a 1% hiring quota for veterans at larger companies.

“The experience of other regions is still taking shape. There are no unified approaches yet,” said Ilya Zaytsev, head of the regional assembly’s social policy committee.

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The developments suggest a broader effort across Russia to address employment challenges faced by returning soldiers.

Sources: Kommersant, The Moscow Times