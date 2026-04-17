Russia warns Baltic states and Finland over drone flights in escalation signal

Russia has warned Finland and the Baltic states that it may invoke its “right to self-defense” if Ukrainian drones strike its territory via their airspace.

Russia has warned Finland and the Baltic states that it may invoke its “right to self-defense” if Ukrainian drones strike its territory via their airspace.

The statement marks another escalation in rhetoric as tensions between Moscow and Europe continue to rise.

According to the Kyiv Independent, citing Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, the warning relates to recent drone activity linked to attacks on Russian territory.

Claims over airspace

Shoigu alleged that Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia were increasingly being carried out through the airspace of Finland and Baltic countries.

He did not provide evidence, but suggested this could indicate either weak air defense systems or deliberate cooperation.

Reference to incidents

The remarks follow reports of drones crashing in Finland and Baltic states during strikes on Ust-Luga, a major Russian port.

The Kyiv Independent noted that these incidents have become part of Moscow’s broader narrative around regional security risks.

Ukraine response

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has rejected the claims, suggesting Russia may be redirecting drones toward neighboring countries to create tension.

Baltic states have also denied the accusations, calling similar claims false.

Broader tensions

Shoigu said Russia could invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows for self-defense in response to an armed attack.

European leaders have warned that tensions with Moscow could intensify in the coming years, raising concerns about wider regional security.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, TASS