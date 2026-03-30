Russia warns Europe over Ukraine nuclear claims

Moscow claims Europe could face ‘first victim’ scenario.

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Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said Western Europe could become the “first victim” if Ukraine were to obtain nuclear capabilities.

Speaking in an interview with Izvestia, reported by Tass and cited by News.ro, she claimed President Volodymyr Zelensky would use such weapons as leverage.

“Western Europe will be the first victim of Zelensky’s nuclear blackmail if nuclear weapons fall into his hands,” Zakharova said.

Claims of escalation

Zakharova further alleged that Ukraine would expand its demands if it gained nuclear capacity. “He will not limit himself to asking for money and weapons, but will also demand conditions to maintain his regime,” she said.

Her comments reflect ongoing accusations from Russian officials that Kyiv is seeking greater military capabilities beyond conventional weapons.

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Alleged western role

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has also claimed that Western countries are involved in potential plans related to nuclear technology.

According to the agency, Britain and France are allegedly working on supplying Ukraine with components, equipment and delivery systems. The claims include the possible use of a French TN-75 warhead design, typically associated with submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

No evidence supporting these assertions was presented in the statements.

There has been no independent verification of the claims made by Russian officials, and Western governments have not publicly confirmed any such plans.

Ukraine, which gave up its nuclear arsenal in the 1990s, has repeatedly sought security guarantees and military support from allies following Russia’s invasion.

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Sources: Tass, News.ro, statements from Russian Foreign Ministry and SVR.