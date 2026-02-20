Russia warns the united Kinngdom says “We are ready”

Tensions between Moscow and London have sharpened following fresh remarks on military funding. A warning from the Kremlin has added to already strained relations as Europe reassesses its security posture.

The exchange comes as the war in Ukraine nears another anniversary and defence budgets dominate political debate.

The Mirror reports that a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said Moscow is prepared for confrontation after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer outlined plans to accelerate UK defence spending. The comments follow his call for NATO allies to increase military investment more rapidly.

Sir Keir has argued that Britain must “spend more, faster,” citing pressure on the defence budget and the broader security threat posed by Russia.

Moscow response

Maria Zakharova, speaking for Russia’s foreign ministry, said the UK’s announcement was driven by internal political challenges rather than external necessity.

“We view the British Prime Minister’s announcement of increased defence spending primarily as a response to the difficult domestic political situation in his country,” she said. She added that “the risk of this move for the international situation is quite obvious”.

Zakharova accused Western governments of fuelling tensions through expanded arms production and warned that Moscow was monitoring developments closely. “This destructive activity by the British authorities is being fully taken into account by both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the [secret services in our country…. No one ever publicises these details.

She also said President Vladimir Putin had made Russia’s stance clear: “if Europe suddenly wants to fight us and starts, we are ready right now… if their aggressive itch doesn’t go away, we proceed,” she said.

UK defence plans

The Prime Minister has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP next year and to 3% after the next election. According to The Mirror, he is considering bringing forward the 3% target to 2029, though he has not confirmed the move.

At a London event, Sir Keir said: “We have a threat of Russian aggression. In a few days’ time it’s the four-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

We want a just and lasting peace, but that will not extinguish the Russian threat, and we need to be alert to that, because that’s going to affect every single person in this room, every single person in this country, so we need to step up. That means on defence spending, we need to go faster.”

He has also advocated closer cooperation with European partners and called for a shift toward “a more European NATO”.

Meanwhile, senior British and German military officials wrote in The Guardian and Die Welt that: “There is a moral dimension to this endeavour. Rearmament is not warmongering; it is the responsible action of nations determined to protect their people and preserve peace. Strength deters aggression. Weakness invites it.”

Sources: The Mirror, The Guardian, Die Welt