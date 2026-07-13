Apple has filed an explosive lawsuit accusing OpenAI of stealing hardware trade secrets, adding to a turbulent week for the artificial intelligence industry that included massive market whiplash and environmental contamination controversies.

Apple has launched a massive lawsuit against former partner OpenAI, accusing the fast-growing artificial intelligence startup of systematically stealing highly confidential trade secrets. The $4.6 trillion tech giant claims OpenAI misappropriated critical data to accelerate the development of its own upcoming hardware products.

The 41-page complaint specifically targets two former Apple employees, alongside io Products—a hardware design firm co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and acquired by OpenAI last year. According to a recent report from Fortune, Apple alleges that OpenAI’s new hardware business rests on a rotten foundation built entirely from illegally obtained supply chain details and technical specifications.

OpenAI firmly denied the allegations, insisting they have absolutely no interest in stealing competitor secrets. However, the lawsuit marks a catastrophic end to a once-promising partnership that originally aimed to integrate ChatGPT directly into Apple’s Siri ecosystem before the iPhone maker abruptly pivoted to Google in January.

AI chipmakers experience severe market whiplash

While OpenAI battles allegations of hardware theft, the actual manufacturers powering the AI revolution are experiencing massive market volatility. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix recently made a blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq, raising an astronomical $16.5 billion in the largest U.S. share sale ever executed by a foreign company.

Driven by a protracted global memory shortage, the company’s shares initially soared by 13 percent in New York. However, investors quickly experienced severe whiplash as SK Hynix shares plummeted by more than 12 percent in Seoul just days later.

This sudden selloff was triggered by growing fears that the notoriously cyclical memory industry is rapidly heading toward a massive oversupply. With both SK Hynix and rival Samsung pledging hundreds of billions of dollars to build new production facilities in South Korea and the United States, anxious investors are rushing to secure their profits before the AI hardware bubble bursts.

Environmental concerns halt data center expansion

Beyond market volatility and corporate espionage, the physical infrastructure required to sustain this AI boom is facing severe pushback from local communities. In Wyoming, city officials are actively blaming a massive new Meta data center for contaminating Cheyenne’s recycled water system.

The local Board of Public Utilities discovered a rare bacterium, Cupriavidus gilardii, in its wastewater treatment facility and traced the dangerous organism directly to a Meta contractor building the tech giant’s 715,000-square-foot campus. While the bacteria only entered irrigation systems rather than drinking water, officials immediately suspended the reclaimed water program and terminated Meta’s discharge privileges.

A spokesperson for Meta stated the company is working with its contractors to resolve the significant federal compliance violation. However, this alarming incident highlights growing national anxiety, with recent polling data showing that 70 percent of Americans now oppose local data center construction due to severe environmental and contamination concerns.