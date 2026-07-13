Tech billionaires are getting rich off your screen time while strictly banning it for their own kids

While the average American child spends over seven hours a day on devices, billionaire tech leaders like Peter Thiel and Bill Gates are actively banning the very products that made them rich from their own homes.

The people who built the modern attention economy are actively shielding their own children from the very products that made them billions. Despite creating an increasingly screen-focused world for the masses, Silicon Valley leaders have a long, quiet history of keeping iPads, smartphones, and social media out of their own homes.

According to a recent report from Fortune, early Facebook investor Peter Thiel recently shocked an audience at the Aspen Ideas Festival by revealing he restricts his two young children to just an hour and a half of screen time per week. This strict limitation stands in stark contrast to the average American child, who currently spends a staggering 7.5 hours per day staring at screens.

The trend of tech titans keeping their families offline has only accelerated with the explosive rise of short-form video algorithms. While busy parents across the country increasingly rely on digital pacifiers to find some peace, the architects of these platforms are explicitly warning about the severe cognitive consequences of endless scrolling.

Setting strict limits on the attention economy

This hypocritical approach to digital consumption dates back over a decade. As early as 2010, Apple cofounder Steve Jobs famously admitted that his children had never actually used an iPad, noting that his family strictly limited how much technology was allowed in the house.

Other major industry figures have followed suit, with Microsoft’s Bill Gates refusing to give his kids smartphones until they turned 14 and banning devices entirely at the dinner table. Similarly, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel restricts his child to the exact same 90-minute weekly limit as Thiel, while YouTube cofounder Steve Chen actively warns that consuming short-form content directly equates to significantly shorter attention spans.

Scientific research is increasingly backing up these elite parenting instincts. A massive 2025 study examining nearly 100,000 individuals found that regular consumption of short-form video is consistently linked to poorer cognition and a noticeable decline in multiple aspects of mental health for both young and older users alike.

A global backlash against digital addiction

As young people spend almost all of their waking hours online, the international backlash against social media has finally reached a legislative breaking point. Over the past year, nations like Australia and Malaysia have become the first to officially ban adolescents under 16 from using social platforms, with countries like France and the UK considering similar moves.

To counter this growing regulatory threat, several prominent social media executives are publicly pushing back against claims that their apps are inherently dangerous. Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently testified that platform overuse does not constitute clinical addiction, while Meta’s legal team continues to highlight various safety features like muted nighttime notifications.

However, these corporate defenses ring hollow when compared to the private actions of the industry’s most powerful figures. As international governments begin legislating what Silicon Valley billionaires have already been quietly practicing for years, the stark contrast between what these leaders sell to the public and how they raise their own children has never been more obvious.