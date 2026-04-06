Russian drones now carry fake missiles to confuse defenses

A new modification to Russian attack drones is raising concerns among Ukrainian analysts, despite appearing relatively simple at first glance. Experts say the tactic is designed less for firepower and more for confusion.

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The change could complicate how Ukraine responds to incoming aerial threats.

New drone tactic

According to WPTech, Russian forces have begun equipping Shahed drones with mock-ups of R-60 air-to-air missiles.

Sergei “Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to Ukraine’s defense ministry, highlighted the development, noting that the additions are not necessarily meant to increase destructive capability.

Instead, the aim appears to be psychological and tactical.

“The enemy has started installing mock-ups of R-60 missiles on Shaheds. Their goal is to intimidate our air force and attract attention,” Beskrestnov wrote on Facebook, as cited by WPTech.

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Confusion strategy

Experts say the presence of these decoys could force Ukrainian forces to treat such drones as higher-risk targets.

This may divert attention from other incoming threats and stretch air defense resources, particularly interceptor drones and aircraft.

The tactic could also create hesitation or misjudgment among pilots who must quickly assess the level of danger.

Real vs fake

Complicating matters further, some Russian drones are reportedly capable of carrying actual R-60 missiles.

This overlap between real and fake payloads makes it harder to distinguish genuine threats from decoys in real time.

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Beskrestnov noted that developing reliable identification methods will now be crucial for Ukrainian defenses.

Ongoing evolution

According to WPTech, the first sightings of such modified drones date back to December 2025, with multiple confirmations since then from recovered wreckage.

The R-60 missile itself weighs around 44 kilograms and uses infrared guidance, though drones can typically carry only one due to weight limits.

Similar modifications may also be applied to Geran-2 drones, Russia’s domestically produced versions of the Shahed system.

Sources: WPTech