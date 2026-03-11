Russian forces sent reeling, as Ukraine advances 10-12 kilometers in two seperate drives

In total, the two drives are estimated to have taken back 400 square kilometres.

Ukrainian troops are reporting notable forward movement along parts of the southeastern front as fighting continues across contested territory.

Recent battlefield updates from commanders suggest the balance in some sectors may be shifting, and military officials say several settlements and large areas of land have been retaken in recent weeks.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian units carried out two separate advances in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, pushing roughly 10 to 12 kilometers into Russian defensive lines.

The think tank cites statements from frontline commanders and the Ukrainian military as sources.

The claims from the battlefield

Captain Dmytro Filatov, commander of Ukraine’s 1st Separate Assault Regiment, said on March 10 that his unit drove about 12 kilometers forward between the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia and Dobropillya, located north of Hulyaipole.

A commander from a Ukrainian airborne assault battalion also reported progress, saying his troops advanced between 10 and 11 kilometers toward Oleksandrivka during recent operations.

In total, Major General Oleksandr Komarenko, head of the Main Operations Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff, said Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 400 square kilometers in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Russian forces on their heels

During the last month or so, Ukrainian forces seem to have gained momentum on the battlefield, pushing back Russian forces on several occasions.

The reason for the shifting momentum is most likely a combination of multiple factors, but in mid-February, Elon Musk came to Ukraine’s aid.

Russian forces have been using the SpaceX-owned Starlink network to communicate on the battlefield, using unauthorized terminals from third parties. When Ukraine pointed this out to SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, Starlink shut off all unauthorized terminals from the network.

This reportedly left Russian forces in the dark, unable to communicate in real time, giving Ukraine time to launch a number of successful counterattacks.

Although uncertain, this lack of communication among Russian forces is likely part of what is driving the current Ukrainian success on the battlefield.

Sources: Institute for the Study of War (ISW), statements from Ukrainian military officials