Ukraine fears new ballistic attacks as air defenses run low

Russia may be building the conditions for a renewed wave of missile attacks against Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian military analyst who says Moscow still retains significant stockpiles and production capacity.

The warning highlights growing concern that pressure on Ukraine’s air defenses could create vulnerabilities in the months ahead.

Missile reserves

According to Polish outlet 02.pl, Ukrainian reserve colonel Oleg Zhdanom said Russia continues to maintain a substantial reserve of missiles despite the long-running war.

He suggested that intelligence estimates indicate the Kremlin may still hold around 1,000 missiles of different types in storage.

“If our intelligence is to be believed, the Russians have about a thousand missiles of various types in storage. This is their inviolable reserve. One that cannot be reduced,” Zhdanom said in remarks cited by Interia.

He also claimed that Russia is capable of producing roughly 50 to 70 Iskander and Kinzhal missiles each month.

Growing ballistic threat

Zhdanom argued that Russia could exploit gaps in Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, particularly as supplies of interceptor missiles become increasingly strained.

“The point is that Putin has the best conditions when it comes to ballistics (…). I think Putin will take advantage of the advantage that appears today,” he said.

According to the analyst, Moscow may see the current situation as an opportunity to intensify ballistic missile strikes.

Air defense pressure

Ukraine has repeatedly warned that its air defense systems require steady supplies of interceptor missiles to counter Russian attacks.

Shortages in these systems, Zhdanom suggested, may help explain the recent increase in ballistic missile launches by Russian forces.

Ballistic missiles are especially difficult to intercept due to their speed and trajectory, making them a persistent threat to cities and infrastructure.

Possible targets

Zhdanom warned that Kyiv could again become a target for long-range missile strikes.

“Kyiv could be the target of a ballistic missile attack,” he said.

He noted that missiles launched from Russian regions such as Kursk and Belgorod could reach parts of Ukraine within a range of roughly 500 kilometers.

The analyst added that several regions beyond the immediate frontline could face risk, including Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv and Mykolaiv.

Political claim

In the interview, Zhdanom also made a controversial claim regarding international politics.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine is not a priority. Putin ‘exchanged’ us in Anchorage. I think Ukraine was exchanged for Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran,” he said.

The claim has not been confirmed by official diplomatic sources.

