This startup will pay you $800 to criticize AI for a day

An AI startup is offering $800 for a one-day job testing chatbot memory — by criticizing and challenging AI systems for eight hours straight. The unusual role highlights a common frustration with AI tools: their tendency to forget parts of a conversation.

If you’ve ever felt frustrated repeating yourself to an AI chatbot, one company is willing to pay you to take that frustration out on the technology.

An AI startup has posted an unusual job listing offering $800 for a single day of work as a “professional AI bully.” The job pays $100 per hour for an eight-hour shift, and the main responsibility is simple: interact with popular AI chatbots and openly criticize their mistakes.

The goal is not just entertainment — the company says the exercise will help highlight a persistent weakness in many AI systems: memory.

Turning everyday frustration into a job

The role involves testing how well chatbots remember information during a conversation. The person hired will repeatedly give the AI details, ask questions about them later, and record when the system forgets or loses track of the discussion.

Throughout the process, the worker is expected to document their interactions and openly point out when the AI makes mistakes or becomes inconsistent.

According to the company’s founder, the idea came from a common complaint among AI users: having to repeat the same information multiple times during a conversation with a chatbot.

Why AI memory matters

The company behind the job is developing technology aimed at improving how AI systems remember and manage context during conversations.

Memory is one of the biggest technical challenges for modern AI assistants. If a system forgets earlier parts of a conversation, it can produce confusing answers or incorrect information.

In some industries — particularly healthcare — that problem can become more serious because sensitive data and accurate records are involved.

The startup says it originally discovered the issue while trying to build an AI system designed to help hire healthcare staff. After encountering repeated memory problems in existing AI tools, the founders decided to develop their own solution.

No special skills required

Unlike most technology jobs, this one does not require a background in computer science or AI.

Applicants only need to be over 18 years old and willing to interact with chatbots for hours while documenting their experiences. The company also says it prefers candidates who feel comfortable appearing on camera, because the testing sessions may be recorded and shared online.

The application form asks people to describe their most frustrating experience with an AI chatbot and explain why they should be chosen for the role.

A marketing campaign with a purpose

The company says it plans to hire one person initially, though it may expand the campaign if the idea proves popular.

The unusual job posting is also part of a broader marketing effort designed to raise awareness about the limitations of current AI systems.

Many of the applicants so far appear to be frequent users of AI tools — including knowledge workers who rely on chatbots in their daily jobs.

For them, the chance to spend a day pointing out AI’s mistakes while getting paid might be more satisfying than it sounds.

Sources: Business Insider