Good news for Invincible fans: season 4 premieres March 18 with three episodes

Fans of the animated superhero series Invincible will soon get new episodes as the show prepares to return to Prime Video.

The next season launches later this month with multiple episodes released on the same day.

A recently released teaser has also begun building excitement, giving viewers a quick look at one of the franchise’s most feared Viltrumites ahead of the premiere.

According to SuperHeroHype, season 4 begins streaming March 18, when the first three episodes will be available.

Release schedule set

The upcoming season will open with a three-episode debut on March 18. After the premiere, the remaining five episodes will be released weekly.

According to SuperHeroHype, the rollout will continue through April 22, when the season finale is scheduled to arrive.

The new season adapts the Viltrumite War storyline from the Invincible comics, a major arc that originally ran from issues #71 to #78.

Thragg takes focus

The teaser shared through the official Invincible and Skybound social media channels highlights Thragg, the powerful Viltrumite leader who will play a major role in the story.

Thragg is a central figure in the comic storyline and is widely considered one of the most dangerous Viltrumites.

The preview ends with the villain addressing the Viltrumite forces, reminding them of their strength and loyalty to the empire.

Warnings about power

The teaser also includes a warning directed at Mark Grayson.

During the clip, Omni-Man cautions the young hero about the scale of the threat, saying: “However strong you think you are, Thragg is stronger.”

Another voice heard in the teaser is Thaedus, who stresses the importance of stopping Thragg, calling his defeat “the only thing that matters.”

Storylines expanding

Season 4 will also introduce additional storylines tied to the growing conflict.

According to SuperHeroHype, viewers will see Universa arrive on Earth while Mark encounters the villain Dinosaurus.

Another plotline focuses on Atom Eve as she struggles to control her powers after unlocking their full potential during the battle with Conquest at the end of season 3.

The teaser caption hints at the scale of the threat ahead. It reads, “In two weeks, you’ll start to understand why some refer to Conquest as ‘light work.’”

Sources: SuperHeroHype