Experts sound the alarm after Trump’s controversial new business move

Trump accused of monetizing market-moving information.

Access to the President of the United States has always carried political value. Critics now argue that a newly launched feature on Donald Trump’s own social media platform could also carry enormous financial value—and that has triggered accusations of abuse of power.

A new subscription option on Truth Social reportedly allows paying customers to receive priority placement for the president’s posts for $92,000 per month. Because Trump’s messages have repeatedly influenced financial markets, analysts warn the service could create serious ethical concerns.

Critics warn of privileged market access

Trump’s posts on Truth Social have often been closely monitored by investors after comments on tariffs, foreign policy, corporate decisions and economic measures have caused significant market swings.

Giving paying customers earlier or more prominent access to those messages has prompted strong criticism from financial experts, who argue the arrangement resembles privileged access to market-moving information.

Joakim Brüchmann, CEO of Pluto.markets and a regular commentator on the Danish business podcast Store Penge, did not hold back in his assessment.

“I’ll just say this: if that man wasn’t already destined to end up behind bars after his presidency, that probability has now almost reached 100 percent. This is insider trading. It’s an abuse of power. It’s about the worst thing you can do short of taking someone’s life. I’m honestly in shock.”

Allegations of a dangerous precedent

Geopolitical analyst Mikkel Rosenvold, who also appears on Store Penge, questioned why the proposal has not triggered a stronger public backlash in the United States.

According to Rosenvold, the initiative adds to broader concerns about financial ethics within the Trump administration. He argued that the situation increasingly resembles what political scientists describe as a kleptocracy—a system in which those in power use government institutions primarily to enrich themselves.

Rosenvold also drew comparisons to long-standing allegations surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that corruption has historically posed one of the greatest threats to authoritarian leaders.

“You can literally buy privileged access to public information. It’s completely unheard of that something like this is even possible. No European country would accept it, and if it happened in a developing nation, it’s almost the kind of thing the United States would consider grounds for intervention. It’s absolutely insane.”

The controversy centers on whether access to presidential communications—particularly messages capable of influencing financial markets—should ever become a commercial product.