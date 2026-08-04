Trump’s golf cheating reaches his marriage as lies to Melania are revealed

Donald Trump rarely misses a chance to highlight his golfing success.

Some people like to stretch the truth on the weekends.

A little exaggeration about sporting glory is a classic tradition, especially when talking to a spouse. But things get complicated when those weekend tales belong to a president.

Questionable scorecards

Donald Trump rarely misses a chance to highlight his golfing success. For years, he has claimed to be an elite player with an unmatched winning streak at his personal clubs.

But his spectacular scorecards face serious doubt from sports experts. Writer Rick Reilly famously rated the politician’s level of cheating on the greens as “an 11 on a scale of one to 10.”

Reilly investigated these claims deeply in his book on the subject according to The Irish Star. The author painted a picture of a man who insisted he played off a three handicap and boasted about holding eighteen club titles.

A clever answer

The book also uncovered a playful moment of deception. According to the Irish Star, a former executive at the Westchester property shared a story about Melania Trump questioning a specific award.

Ian Gillule recalled her asking about a certain senior division prize.

“I remember Melania used to ask us, ‘What is this ‘Super Seniors?'” the former executive explained in the text.

“And Mr. Trump would say, ‘Oh, Super Seniors is better than just a regular club championship, honey.’ He was saying it tongue in cheek, but she didn’t know the difference.”

Opening day rules

Other victories stand out for unusual reasons. A prominent plaque at his West Palm Beach club lists his name as the men’s champion in 1999.

That specific detail sparked curiosity. The Florida facility was not actually open for business at the time.

Former spokesperson Hope Hicks eventually solved the puzzle for The Washington Post. She explained that he played a “soft opening” round alongside early members that November, and then he simply declared that inaugural game to be the official championship.

More recent victories

The impressive scores keep rolling in today. A new video surfaced this weekend showing the president receiving warm applause at his Bedminster club in New Jersey.

A caption on the clip congratulated him on winning two more trophies. With this latest result, his total haul across his own properties reportedly hits forty wins.

The White House recently shared a scorecard online from a 2025 competition. The document suggested he won the event by a massive ten strokes, although handicaps narrowed that margin to just one shot.

Sources: Irish Star, The Washington Post, Rick Reilly