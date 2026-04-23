Russian NATO-neighbour is mobilizing its reservists

Unusual drone activity near Finland’s eastern frontier has prompted a military response.

Authorities say the incidents are not a direct threat, but steps are being taken to strengthen monitoring, reports TVP World.

Response underway

Finland is preparing to call up army reservists to support surveillance operations along its southeastern border.

The move is intended to reinforce territorial monitoring and ensure the country’s security remains intact.

Officials say the action is precautionary rather than a response to an immediate danger.

Drone incidents rise

Recent weeks have seen several suspected airspace violations involving drones near the Russian border.

According to TVP World, some of the devices are believed to be linked to Ukrainian strikes targeting infrastructure in Russia.

A number of drones reportedly drifted into Finnish territory after deviating from their intended paths.

Authorities noted that these incidents appear accidental rather than deliberate incursions.

Crashes reported

At least two drones crashed in southern Finland in late March, with another discovered in April.

According to TVP World, officials believe electronic interference may have caused the devices to lose course.

They suggested Russian jamming systems could have played a role in redirecting the drones.

Despite the incidents, authorities maintain that Finland itself was not the intended target.

Increased patrols

In response, the Finnish Defence Forces have expanded their monitoring efforts.

According to TVP World, both air and naval patrols have been intensified along the border and nearby waters.

The aim is to prevent further incidents and reassure the public about national security.

Officials have emphasised that there is currently no direct military threat to Finland.

Sources: TVP World