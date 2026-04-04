Russian propaganda farms target Americans daily

Russia’s use of propaganda did not begin in the digital age.

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From Soviet-era disinformation campaigns to today’s online influence operations, the strategy has long been a tool of state power.

How it works

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, one operation known as “Doppelganger” relied on dozens of domains designed to imitate legitimate news outlets.

Investigators said the network used advertising, fabricated social media profiles and AI-generated material to drive users toward these lookalike sites.

In a separate 2024 case, DOJ reported that employees linked to RT channelled nearly $10 million through a U.S.-based company that produced thousands of English-language videos, attracting millions of views on topics such as immigration and inflation.

Why it matters

Officials say the strategy is not about convincing everyone of a single narrative, but about overwhelming audiences with conflicting content.

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U.S. agencies including CISA and the FBI have warned that such campaigns aim to erode trust in elections, institutions and the media.

Meta’s threat reports have repeatedly identified Russian networks as the most persistent source of covert influence activity on its platforms since 2017.

Tactics evolving

Authorities say influence efforts are becoming more sophisticated, combining fake personas, manipulated documents and AI-generated content.

During the 2024 election cycle, the FBI and CISA warned that foreign actors could deploy these tools both before and after voting to spread misleading claims.

The use of cloned websites and seemingly local voices makes the content harder to identify as foreign-backed.

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What comes next

Experts say modern propaganda operations no longer resemble traditional “troll farms.”

Instead, they operate through a mix of digital advertising systems, imitation media outlets and partnerships that mask their origins.

The consistent element, officials say, is concealment, ensuring the content appears authentic to audiences encountering it online.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Treasury, FBI, CISA, Meta threat repor