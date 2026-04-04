AI helps US family choose new home in England

A Florida family preparing to relocate to England say their decision was shaped by personal ties, lifestyle goals and a bit of help from artificial intelligence.

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Their search has led them to Torquay, a harbour town on England’s southern coast known for its palm-lined seafront, tourist economy and slower pace outside peak season.

Ashley Anne O’Brien had already been thinking about leaving before turning to technology. She told The Mirror that political developments in the United States had added to a growing sense of unease, prompting her to look at alternatives abroad.

To cut through the sheer number of choices, she used ChatGPT to generate a shortlist of potential places to live.

Many of the suggestions pointed toward Devon, a region that has long attracted both British movers and newcomers because of its coastline and lifestyle appeal.

Rather than researching endlessly, the list gave the family a clearer starting point.

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Why Torquay

Torquay soon stood out. The town, set along the English Riviera, combines a working harbour with a steady flow of tourism, giving it a mix of activity and quieter residential life.

There was also a personal connection. Her husband, originally from Walsall, had visited before and remembered it well, which helped tip the decision.

The family now hopes to relocate by the summer and eventually take over a bed and breakfast, building a more hands-on daily routine.

Ashley described the idea in simple terms: Her husband cooking breakfast for guests while she bakes in the kitchen, a rhythm far removed from their current life.

Looking ahead

Ashley told the British newspaper she has been feeling “anxious all the time” in the US and suggested that the steady stream of political news and decisions had become difficult to keep up with.

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She indicated that she wants her children to grow up focused on everyday concerns rather than larger national tensions.

She has already begun following local community groups online, picking up on details of life in Torquay, from events to minor frustrations like parking and traffic near the seafront.

For the family, the move is about adjusting the pace of daily life. Torquay, with its blend of tourism and community, offers something that feels manageable. Different pace, different priorities.

Source: The Mirror